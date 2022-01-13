Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

SEER stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Seer has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,291. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Seer by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Seer during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

