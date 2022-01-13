Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

