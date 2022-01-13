Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OEC. Loop Capital increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

OEC opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

