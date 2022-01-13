Zacks Investment Research Lowers One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.83.

NYSE OLP opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.51%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 232.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

