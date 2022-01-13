Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Novanta stock opened at $162.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at $1,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 18.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

