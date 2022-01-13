Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Reed’s stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 161.92%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reed’s by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 133,288 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 377,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 1,696.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 212,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

