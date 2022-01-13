Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities lowered shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,822 shares of company stock worth $557,724. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,343,000 after acquiring an additional 310,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,966,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after acquiring an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

