55I LLC Buys Shares of 2,029 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

55I LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.6% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,759 shares of company stock valued at $111,422,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

