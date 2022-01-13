SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 2.36% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $58,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $47.38 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.