55I LLC Buys 615 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $51.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41.

