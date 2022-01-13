Barclays PLC Sells 24,873 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,873 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $64,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 909,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 121,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $136.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.88. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

