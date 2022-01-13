Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,697,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.64.

NYSE MCO opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

