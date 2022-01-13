Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 869 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,050,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,899 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.00. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

