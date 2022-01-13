GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Releases Earnings Results

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 27.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of GHG opened at $8.38 on Thursday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $863.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.73.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.77%.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
