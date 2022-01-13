Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.36-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million to $1.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of FIVE opened at $180.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.09 and its 200-day moving average is $197.44. Five Below has a 12 month low of $165.25 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.06.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

