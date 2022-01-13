536 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth $109,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $217,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $125,139,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in UiPath by 2,705.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,141 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295.

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist decreased their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

