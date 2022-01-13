TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $111.99 on Thursday. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

