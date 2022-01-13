BlackRock Inc. Purchases 227,910 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.70% of Seagen worth $2,080,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth $76,254,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 90.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,915,000 after acquiring an additional 418,247 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 40.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after acquiring an additional 338,086 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 490,179 shares of company stock worth $80,054,761 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $141.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

