Barclays PLC Acquires 111,860 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,860 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $77,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.88.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

