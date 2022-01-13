Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of State Street worth $87,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $103.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

