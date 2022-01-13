Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

