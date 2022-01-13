TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

TPIC opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

