Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSLX. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.