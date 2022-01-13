Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.88%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -975.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 950,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 567,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 329,247 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,349 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

