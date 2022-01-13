Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Squarespace stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

