Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Tilray in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLRY. cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

TLRY stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tilray has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.39.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 9.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

