Brokers Set Expectations for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

BERY opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 134.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Berry Global Group by 55.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.