Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,812 shares.The stock last traded at $670.10 and had previously closed at $677.54.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $719.21.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atrion by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atrion by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atrion by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.