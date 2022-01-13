Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,847 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,888. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $101.95 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.