Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $136.95

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.95, but opened at $133.49. Chart Industries shares last traded at $134.88, with a volume of 2,366 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.78 and its 200-day moving average is $172.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

