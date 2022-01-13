Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $31,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,726,677. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

