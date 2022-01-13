Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.13 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 93,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.