Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Veritone stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Veritone by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.