TD Securities Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.62.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $49.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

