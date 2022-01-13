Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 2,606 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after acquiring an additional 478,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 333.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY opened at $79.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $74.88 and a 52 week high of $96.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.99.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.