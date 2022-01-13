Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 42,198 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16,679.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after buying an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.