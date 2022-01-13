Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Amundi purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $218.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.