Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 2,892 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,535 shares of company stock worth $57,347,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $315.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.62. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.55 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

