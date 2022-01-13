Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $226.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.70. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

