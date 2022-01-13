TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

