James Halstead (LON:JHD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $586.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 586 ($7.95) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.95), with a volume of 27848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.87).

The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 560.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

James Halstead Company Profile (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

