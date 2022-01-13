Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.