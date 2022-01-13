Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after purchasing an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 411.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 260,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 91.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132,131 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

