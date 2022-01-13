47,345 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

