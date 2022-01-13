Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter worth about $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 41.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 8.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 441,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. dropped their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.