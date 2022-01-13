Velas (VLX) Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $871.34 million and $28.85 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003071 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005097 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,248,438,278 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

