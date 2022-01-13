TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.55.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$17.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$16.01 and a 12 month high of C$22.84.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.