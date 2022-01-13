Krios Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Krios has traded 62.3% lower against the dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011509 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00087242 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.17 or 0.00512509 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001071 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 127.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

