Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 159,956 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

