Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,090 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Denali Therapeutics worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 64.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $472,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 275.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

